Oneida Nation Enterprises Hires Employees For Industry-Leading Wages

Oneida Nation Enterprises is raising the wages for many hospitality positions including housekeepers, cooks, and dishwashers.

The Oneida Nation’s hospitality venues now include five award-winning hotels and almost 30 dining venues across four casino properties. Their most prominent venue is Turning Point Casino which has been named the 7-time favorite casino in New York. It was also recently named to USA Today’s top 10 casino hotels. They are in need of recruiting top talent and they plan to provide industry-leading wages.

The new rates are above what anyone else in the region is offering for these positions. The non-tipped employees, cooks, and housekeeping staff are going to be offered $17- $20 per hour. The increase in hourly wages for the positions is in addition to a $1,000 sign-on bonus along with healthcare and 401(k) benefits.

For more information on how to apply visit ONEnterprises.com/Careers.