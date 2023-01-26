(WSYR-TV) — Oneida Nation Enterprises (ONE) had a historic year of growth in 2022 and their looking to follow that up with another in 2023.

That is where they need your help. ONE is hosting a hiring expo Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Turning Stone Event Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They are looking for all levels of experience, and will provide interviews on the spot. Event registration is recommended to help expedite candidates’ entry to the event, but walk-ins are welcome.

The Hiring Expo will offer job seekers opportunities to interview for:

  • Hundreds of exciting careers at ONE
    • In 23 different departments
    • At 25 properties
  • 4 casinos
  • 25 restaurants
  • 5 hotels
  • 5 golf courses
  • 2 spas
  • 2 marinas
  • 12 convenience stores
  • A lakeside vacation resort
  • And more

As one of the largest employers in the region, Oneida Nation Enterprises offers exceptional employee benefits, including:

  • Industry-leading pay
  • Scholarships for Accountants
  • Tuition reimbursement
  • Paid on-the-job training
  • 401(k) retirement savings with employer matching
  • Healthcare coverage
  • Generous paid time off
  • $1,000 sign-on bonus (select positions)
  • Employee housing with rent starting at $550/month (select positions)

Pre-register for the event at ONEnterprises.com.