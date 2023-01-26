(WSYR-TV) — Oneida Nation Enterprises (ONE) had a historic year of growth in 2022 and their looking to follow that up with another in 2023.

That is where they need your help. ONE is hosting a hiring expo Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Turning Stone Event Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They are looking for all levels of experience, and will provide interviews on the spot. Event registration is recommended to help expedite candidates’ entry to the event, but walk-ins are welcome.

The Hiring Expo will offer job seekers opportunities to interview for:

Hundreds of exciting careers at ONE In 23 different departments At 25 properties

4 casinos

25 restaurants

5 hotels

5 golf courses

2 spas

2 marinas

12 convenience stores

A lakeside vacation resort

And more

As one of the largest employers in the region, Oneida Nation Enterprises offers exceptional employee benefits, including:

Industry-leading pay

Scholarships for Accountants

Tuition reimbursement

Paid on-the-job training

401(k) retirement savings with employer matching

Healthcare coverage

Generous paid time off

$1,000 sign-on bonus (select positions)

Employee housing with rent starting at $550/month (select positions)

Pre-register for the event at ONEnterprises.com.