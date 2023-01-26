(WSYR-TV) — Oneida Nation Enterprises (ONE) had a historic year of growth in 2022 and their looking to follow that up with another in 2023.
That is where they need your help. ONE is hosting a hiring expo Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Turning Stone Event Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
They are looking for all levels of experience, and will provide interviews on the spot. Event registration is recommended to help expedite candidates’ entry to the event, but walk-ins are welcome.
The Hiring Expo will offer job seekers opportunities to interview for:
- Hundreds of exciting careers at ONE
- In 23 different departments
- At 25 properties
- 4 casinos
- 25 restaurants
- 5 hotels
- 5 golf courses
- 2 spas
- 2 marinas
- 12 convenience stores
- A lakeside vacation resort
- And more
As one of the largest employers in the region, Oneida Nation Enterprises offers exceptional employee benefits, including:
- Industry-leading pay
- Scholarships for Accountants
- Tuition reimbursement
- Paid on-the-job training
- 401(k) retirement savings with employer matching
- Healthcare coverage
- Generous paid time off
- $1,000 sign-on bonus (select positions)
- Employee housing with rent starting at $550/month (select positions)
Pre-register for the event at ONEnterprises.com.