The Oneida Nations Enterprises looking to hire new employees, now offering unique incentives to aid in the hiring process. Dana Savocool, VP of Human Resources at Oneida Nations Enterprises noted the issue of affordable housing in the area and the barrier it creates for new employees seeking hourly positions at one of the Oneida Nations various establishments. With a history of thinking outside the box, Oneida Nations now announcing the opening of The Villages at Stoney Creek, affordable housing options on-site available to new hourly employees.

“Those who would be eligible for this housing is anyone starting after July 1st, who’s coming into hourly roles. We’re especially looking for people to join our culinary team and people to join our table gaming floor, and hotel staff,” Savocool says, “In addition to getting really affordable housing, these are great opportunities- benefits, career development opportunities, great pay.”

Savocool goes on to note the difficulties surrounding affording housing and transportation, announcing free shuttle bus transportation to and from work will be included in residency at The Villages at Stoney Creek. The housing will be available for occupancy starting in July and will be accepting tenants throughout the summer.

“We have a total of 50 units becoming available: one, two, and three bedroom units. Really affordable, as I said. These are of the quality that the Oneida Indian Nation has built it’s reputation on,” Savocool explains. “550 for a one bedroom, 650 for a two bedroom, and 750 for a three bedroom. And it’s all adjacent to the Turning Stone campus.

For more information on career opportunities with the Oneida Nations Enterprises visit their website online at onenerterprises.com.