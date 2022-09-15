(WSYR-TV) — Whether it’s the meat on your plate, the apples you munch on, or that cold glass of milk, we all owe a debt to family farms.

This weekend is a great time to say thanks and learn more about how they keep things going. It’s the 6th annual OnFarm Fest featuring seven family farms across the area.

The goal is to highlight local farms in Onondaga County. People can come to the event and see all the hard work that farmers put into making products that Central New Yorkers consume regularly.

Onondaga County is the tenth largest agricultural producer across New York state. In Onondaga County, agriculture is the third largest economic sector.

Farms apply to be featured in the festival, and the council selects which ones they would like to feature. They try to keep each one on for a couple years so consumers can get a taste of every farm.

Enjoy a free day of family-friendly fun as local farms across the county open for tours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday.

For more information on Onondaga Grown and the Onondaga County Agriculture Council, visit OnondagaGrown.com/OnFarmFest.