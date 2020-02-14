Closings
Online Dating App “Cuts To The Chase” To Help You Find Love

Bridge Street
Take the frustrations out of finding the one with a new online dating app, “Cut To The Chase.” Founders Patricia Deferio and Michele Shannon say their app helps you skip the foolishness and get straight to the point.

Deferio says one of the biggest frustrations of online dating is being unsure about who is actually behind the screen. “A text is very hard to interpret. If you can hear a voice and pick up nuances by actually speaking with them, then you can decide if it’s worth your time…” she says.

One of the apps most unique feature is video chatting. Unlike other dating apps, Cut To The Chase allows you to make video calls. They also pride themselves on current photos, so keep your high school photos in the yearbook, Shannon adds.

Each profile has to be approved. Just take a current selfie, pick from an option of icons that describe your interests best, and even add a six-second video to your profile.

The app also features a panic button that users can hit if calls or interactions become unsafe or too inappropriate. “It disconnects the call but more importantly it sends us a message with the interaction between the two people, and we take the appropriate action,” Shannon says.

The app is catered to people who are new to online dating or getting back into the dating scene.

To learn more about Cut To The Chase and how to download, visit Cuttothechaseapp.com

