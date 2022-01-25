Online finds in time for Valentine’s Day

Consumer experts predict that Valentine’s Day spending will top $21.8 billion this year, and that’s less than previous years thanks to COVID-19. Lifestyle Expert Valery Lodato says that the major shopping trend this year is happening online and she’s back with unique online finds that she says your sweetheart will love.

First up, the ultimate comfort gift: socks! John Cronin of John’s Crazy Socks is an online entrepreneur on a mission to spread joy via his designs, and give back to causes close to his heart. The company has donated almost a half a million dollars to date with 5% of each purchase going to the Special Olympics. Socks range from fluffy for the gals to fun and romantic for guys.

If you’re on the hunt for a good comfort gift, Val says The Giving Heart weighted pillow is a sweet surprise. It comes in a few different colors and replicates the feeling of what some say is a real hug. It also is a great alternative to the standard Valentine’s Day gifts.

What’s not to love about getting a furry friend for Valentine’s Day! Sendafriend.co is great for all ages. it allows you to send a furry bestie to your boo, with a note and the company kindly donates 10 percent back to a list of American non-profits.

If a beauty buy is on your list, a luxurious mask made of silk may be what you need. It’s great for acne prone skin an easy to find. It’s available for purchase on Amazon at The Cook Mom’s Closet and comes in several colors.

And there’s nothing like a little bling to show someone you care. Handcrafted jewelry from Massachusetts from IsabelleGrace is the perfect piece in time for the season of love. The enamel heart bracelet features a delicate heart charm and is available in baby blue or pink. It’s just one of the many great designs they offer, so there’s someone for everyone at any age.

And finally, a great idea for some artwork in the office. Sadie & June spreads love and wanderlust with their heart maps. Maps are perfect to identify your first date, where you met or even where you to engaged.

