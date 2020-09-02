Onondaga County 4-H Going Virtual With No 2020 Fair

A highlight of the Great New York State Fair for 4-H kids has always been showing their animals in the big arena. With the 2020 fair cancelled, Onondaga County 4-H has kept the tradition alive with a series of smaller shows and virtual competitions.
To learn more about the Onondaga County 4-H Program of Cornell Cooperative Extension you can click here.
