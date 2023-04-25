(WSYR-TV) — This week is National Library Week and this year’s theme is “There’s More to the Story”. The Onondaga County Public Libraries have a lot of stories to tell. Maggie Foster and Tom Walters are here to spread the word.

Maggie Foster is the Programming and Outreach Coordinator for Onondaga County Public Libraries. She discusses how National Library Week encourages children to go to the library and borrow books. Tom Walters is the Communications Director for Onondaga County Public Libraries. He explains the events that the libraries host and things you can borrow at the library other than books.

For more information on what the Onondaga county libraries can offer, visit OnLib.org.