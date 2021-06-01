If the last year has shown us anything, it’s just how good our internet is. Online learning, working from home and virtual appointments have all been possible despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Now Onondaga County wants to hear from you. County Executive Ryan McMahon is asking residents to weigh in on their experience regarding internet reliability and affordability.

The county has partnered with the Central New York regional planning board to create the survey. They’re asking people across the area and those in rural communities to participate.

“We want to hear from you. What is the access to the internet like?” he says. “Is it an affordability issue or is it an access issue?”

McMahon adds that part of the action plan is to make an investment to solve the issue to ensure that everyone in Onondaga County has access to the internet.

If you live in Onondaga County and want to take the survey, visit CNY-Internet.com or access it through the Broadband survey button on ONGov.net. If you don’t have internet, you can also visit any Onondaga County Library or your village hall for more information. You can also request a paper copy or take it via telephone by calling (315) 412-5966.