Onondaga Earth Corps ‘Brunch-N-Munch Fundraiser’ Goes Virtual This Year

For the last six years, Jackie Michel and her husband Pete have hosted the Onondaga Earth Corps’ Spring “Brunch-N-Munch Fundraiser” in their home to celebrate Earth Day and the work of the organization. This year, the event is going virtual but Jackie says that the mission is still the same.

The work of OEC creates community and the understanding that we’re all in this together, Jackie says. It also inspires attendees to learn more about, and care for the environment.

The intention is to educate attendees on the Earth Corps and its contributions to the youth, environment and the city of Syracuse, she ads.

The OEC Spring “Brunch-N-Munch Fundraiser” is happening on Sunday, April 25th via Zoom. Attendees will learn more about how OEC is meeting the challenges of our times, and the deep commitment the organization has to the community’s youth.

To learn more about the event and how you can participate, visit OnondagaEarthCorps.org.