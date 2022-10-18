(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga Earth Corps hires young people from around the city and puts them to work restoring our environment.

You may see them planting trees or cleaning up local parks. Last year, 58 young people did more than 10-thousand hours of work around town, empowering them to make positive changes in our community.

The mission of the OEC is to empower youth to be active participants in creating positive change for their communities and the environment.

When the Eli MacDonald Green Team was restructured in 2005 as the Onondaga Earth Corps (OEC) for local communities, OEC was formed to:

Help youth understand the relationship between people and the urban ecosystem

Engage youth in hands-on community and environmental service learning projects

Train youth for future jobs and careers in environmental fields

Empower youth by developing their leadership abilities that help them analyze situations, solve problems and implement strategies to improve their communities

To learn more, visit OnondagaEarthCorps.org.