(WSYR-TV) — Supporting local farms in the Central New York area is always a good idea. Farmer Dave Knapp is one of the individuals behind the Onondaga County Grown Campaign, which is committed to spreading the word about all the local farms Central New York has to offer to consumers.

The Onondaga Grown Campaign is part of the agriculture council, which Dave chairs. The goal is to get the word out about the great diversity of agricultural products that are in the county.

“Just growing up with it, you realize how important it is to our communities,” he says.

In addition to the initiative, on September 17, the sixth annual Farm Fest will be taking place. Here, farms will open across the community for everyone to explore.

To learn more about what Onondaga Grown has to offer and to see what local farms you can support, visit OnondagaGrown.com.