(WSYR-TV) — The new year brings new leadership at the Onondaga Historical Association. After 15 years at the helm, our friend Gregg Tripoli has announced his retirement from OHA.

The board has appointed a highly-respected administrator as the new leader. Lisa Romano Moore has worked with several local organizations before joining OHA as director of development, three years ago.

OHA is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends. Find out more and check out their online shop at CNYHistory.org.