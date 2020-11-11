Onondaga Historical Association Honors Local Veterans

Veterans Day honors the millions of Americans who have sacrificed so much to serve their country in wars dating back hundreds of years. Nationally, service men and women are recognized on this day for their efforts. Locally, the Onondaga Historical Association pays tribute to so many from right here in Central New York who served.

Museum Curator Robert Searing shares some of the stories that hit home for Central New Yorkers including two veterans who played a part in saving the union and putting an ed to the bondage of millions of black men after the Civil War.

OHA is rich in so much history. Their museum is located at 321 Montgomery Street in downtown Syracuse. You can also learn more online at CNYHistory.org.

