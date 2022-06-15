This week marks the 197th anniversary of the Marquis de Lafayette’s triumphant tour through the United States in 1824 and 1825.

This tour brought the American Revolution hero back to our very own Central New York. Invited by Congress and President James Monroe, a fellow wounded veteran of the American Revolution, Lafayette’s American tour was a seminal event for the young Republic and the region.

Robert Searing of the Onondaga Historical Association knows all about Lafayette’s history, explaining how he arrived in the middle of the night but was still greeted with great celebration.

Last year, a historical marker was installed in Clinton Square commemorating Marquis de Lafayette’s visit.

For more information on the history of Onondaga, visit cnyhistory.org.