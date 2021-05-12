Onondaga Historical Association To Share The Story of ‘Brewmaster’ Herman Bartels

A historic story of intrigue, conspiracy and escape make up one of Central New York’s most interesting citizens. It’s also the lead topic of an upcoming Onondaga Historical Association lecture in connection with the Erie Canal Museum.

The fall of the Salt City’s most prominent citizens starts with humble beginnings, OHA Curator of History Robert Searing says. Brewmaster Herman Bartels was known for building a booming brewing company that spanned two states and a fortune of more than one million dollars. But it’s what happened during his years of success in business that has many still talking about him today.

Searing will detail Bartels’ ‘American dream turned nightmare’ on Thursday, May 27th at 12 p.m. The live Zoom lecture will be on the museum’s Facebook page and they’re asking for a five dollar donation for those interested in taking part.

To learn more, visit ErieCanalMuseum.org.