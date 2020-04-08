How CNY Response To COVID-19 Measures Up To 1918 Spanish Flu

Central New York has seen many troubling moments over the decades from The Great Depression to Pan Am Flight 103. As the region now fights the COVID-19 health crisis, historians take a look back at another pandemic, the 1918 Spanish Flu, for answers.

Bob Searing, Curator at the Onondaga Historical Association, described the effect the flu had on the city of Syracuse during those times. Comparing the two pandemics, over a century apart, Searing said, “This too shall pass. We’ve been through this before and we can learn from this”.

Let the Onondaga Historical Association teach you about this and other local history by visiting them online at https://www.cnyhistory.org.