(WSYR-TV) — For the last 100 years the Onondaga Kennel Association has been celebrating Dogs. David Williams, Silvia Soos-Kazel, Debi Carentz and a couple of their furry friends joined us today to talk about the anniversary of the Onondaga Kennel Association as well as what’s coming up for the O.K.A.

The association is set to host upcoming Salt City Cluster Dog Shows March 30 through April 2 at the State Fairgrounds.

To learn more, visit OnondagaKennel.com or call 315-682-3642.