Since 2012, the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps has led restoration projects and improved wildlife in the Onondaga Lake watershed.

As they celebrate 10 years of community engagement they are hosting a photo exhibit of birds and other wildlife around the lake. The photography exhibit will feature 30 photos and is happening Saturday, March 26th from 9 am to 4 pm. It will take place at Honeywell’s Onondaga Lake Visitors Center, located at 280 Restoration Way in Syracuse. Admission is free, but a suggested donation of $5/person is welcome.

For more information, you can visit, NY.Aubudon.org/OLCC.