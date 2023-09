(WSYR-TV) — Whose ready for corn mazes, fall colors, and of course, apples and pumpkins?

All of that will be centerstage at Ontario Orchards this upcoming Saturday and Sunday for their Fall Jamboree.

There will be:

Pumpkins & Apples

Wine Slushies too

Air Hops & Pony Rides

So much to do!

Great Food & Music

For more info you can head to OntarioOrchards.com or their Facebook page.