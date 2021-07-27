Open Farm Day Supports Madison County Farms

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County works to support local farms year round and this weekend they invite the community to come out for ‘Open Farm Day’ and see what they do.

On Saturday, July 31st various farms from across Madison County will be open for “Open Farm Day.” A total of 19 farms including Critz Farms and Salt City Harvest are all slated to take part. Coordinator Tess Sourthern says that visitors interested in exploring the different farms should look out for “Open Farm Day Stop Here” signs posted at each location.

A variety of activities are planned throughout the different farms too, from tours, rides, free samples and animal interaction.

Open Farm Day is happening Saturday, July 31st from 10am to 4pm. For more information and to obtain a passport to see a map of all participating locations, visit OpenFarmDayMadisonCounty.com. You’re also invited to connect with them on Facebook at BuyLocalWeek.