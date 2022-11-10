(WSYR-TV) — For the second time this year, Syracuse University is teaming up with Central New York nonprofits for “Operation Orange Warmup”.

Donations of new (and clean, nearly new) winter coats will be collected at the Syracuse football game vs. Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 6 p.m. ahead of an 8 p.m. kickoff in the JMA Wireless Dome.

The game is also Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day. Bins will be placed at 11 points outside the JMA Wireless Dome to collect items.

Following the game, donations will be accepted at Hendricks Chapel from Nov. 13-18, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the Nancy Cantor Warehouse from Nov. 14-18, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for faculty, staff and students who wish to contribute to this effort.