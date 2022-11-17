(WSYR-TV) — There’s not doubt the world of healthcare has changed since the start of the pandemic, and with that, the roles of healthcare workers has changed, too.

Some may see this as a challenge, but at Loretto, they see it as an opportunity.

Across the healthcare industry, organizations have found that company culture is essential to keep employees happy, which leads to greater employee retention and ultimately, improved quality of service.

It is an exciting time for the changing roles of healthcare, and the changing roles of licensed practical nurses. At Loretto, the goal is to redefine the roles, training and support provided to LPNs.

You can get more information about careers at Loretto and their LPN apprenticeship program online by visiting LorettoCNY.org/careers. You can also call senior nursing recruiter Ryan Jones at 315-459-7540.