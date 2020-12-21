Orange Alum Teaming Up to Help Local Athletes

One played softball for the Orange and one was a star on the Syracuse Football field.
Together, Alicia Hansen and Antwan Cordy are helping local athletes shine with performance training and nutrition assistance. They both are helping kids find their potential on and off the field. For more information you can learn more by visiting their Instagram or email at ADCordy86@gmail.com
