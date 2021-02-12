‘Orange Love’ Celebrates Couples With Love Stories Tied To SU

The color most associated with love is, of course, red. But at Syracuse University, it’s orange!

SU is celebrating Valentine’s Day this year with a special virtual event for all the couples that have ties to the university.

“We went into our records and in addition to the hundreds of thousands of Syracuse University alumni, there’s thousands of alumni who married other alumni and of course we’ve had thousands of alumni get married right here in Hendricks Chapel” says Rev. Brian Konkol, the chapel’s Dean. “So, we thought in the midst of these times, why not try to bring together as many people as we possibly could?”

More than 65 couples have already registered for ‘Orange Love’ which is planned for Sunday, February 14th starting at 5pm. Sean and Sarah Fee are among them.

“We got engaged on Marshall Street across from Pita Pit and then our wedding was in 2010 at Hendricks” the couple says. Their entire bridal party all went to SU. Sean and Sarah now reside in New Hartford.

Couples who pre-register will receive an ‘Orange Love’ celebration kit, which includes:

Exclusive social media imagery just for Orange Love couples!

An Orange Love Spotify playlist to enjoy while you cook dinner or raise a glass

An Orange Love cupcake recipe to bake with your partner or spouse (an SU-only recipe created by our very own Alison Riede ’04, owner of Sugar Cat Studio and previous winner of the Food Network’s ‘Cupcake Wars!’)

Couples who are unable to take part in the virtual event are encouraged to post on social media using #OrangeLove.

The event is also part of Hendrick’s Chapel’s 90th birthday celebration.

“It’s a placed where lives are linked together through love and that has been what Hendricks Chapel is all about since its creation in 1930” adds Rev. Konkol.

Click here to learn more about ‘Orange Love’ and to pre-register.