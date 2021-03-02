Organization Empowers Children To Ask For Help With Courage Coin

When Mom Jecenia Bresset noticed her shy, fun-loving son upset because of an incident on the school bus, and how he reacted, she was stunned. Her shock quickly turned into action though, when she realized that something could be done.

Her inability to help, coupled with the bullying he was suffering without her knowing, prompted her to get to work. Bresset started Vobress, an organization to empower kids to ask for help and in turn empower adults to respond and take action.

She says that asking the right questions and listening can make all the difference for kids when it comes to having good days versus many bad days. Because communication is key, Vobress offers parents, students, educators and caregivers an opportunity to equip kids with a safe, discreet reporting system.

To learn more about Vobress and how you can help implement it in your school, visit Vobress.org.