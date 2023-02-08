(WSYR-TV) — Most, if not all Syracuse residents have heard of Ormond Spencer Park, but the history behind its namesake is not as well known.

Today, Curator of The Onondaga Historical Association, Robert Searing, came on to tell the story of Ormond Spencer. Before his tragic death in 1964, “Ormey” was a Parochial League basketball star turned Syracuse officer. He was incredibly dedicated to the community, working with the boy’s club to get kids off the street and would then mentor them to help them get on a better path in life.

To learn more about Ormond Spencer, or the other information that Onondaga History Association has to offer, visit CNYHistory.org