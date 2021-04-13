Oscar-Nominated Films Not To Miss

This year’s Academy Awards ceremony will look different due to COVID-19, but it will still honor the best in movies and the people who make them.

Mank picked up ten nominations this, but Film & TV Critic Brian Miller has some other titles movie fans don’t want to miss.

Click the video above to see Brian’s conversation with NewsChannel 9’s Tim Fox.

The Academy Awards will be given out on Sunday, April 25 in a ceremony airing on NewsChannel 9. Here’s a look at some of the top categories:

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor