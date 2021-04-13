Oscar-Nominated Films Not To Miss

This year’s Academy Awards ceremony will look different due to COVID-19, but it will still honor the best in movies and the people who make them.

Mank picked up ten nominations this, but Film & TV Critic Brian Miller has some other titles movie fans don’t want to miss.

The Academy Awards will be given out on Sunday, April 25 in a ceremony airing on NewsChannel 9. Here’s a look at some of the top categories:

Best Picture

  • The Father
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actress

  • Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
  • Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
  • Frances McDormand, Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

  • Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Father
  • Gary Oldman, Mank
  • Steven Yeun, Minari

