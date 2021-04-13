Oscar-Nominated Films Not To Miss

This year’s Academy Awards ceremony will look different due to COVID-19, but it will still honor the best in movies and the people who make them.
Mank picked up ten nominations this, but Film & TV Critic Brian Miller has some other titles movie fans don’t want to miss.
Click the video above to see Brian’s conversation with NewsChannel 9’s Tim Fox.
The Academy Awards will be given out on Sunday, April 25 in a ceremony airing on NewsChannel 9. Here’s a look at some of the top categories:
Best Picture
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actress
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari