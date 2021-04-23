Oscars 2021 Predictions: Who Will Take Home Top Nods This Year?

The one thing we know about this year’s Academy Awards is that they’ll look a lot different, and nothing like we’ve ever seen before. But one thing that remains the same; the gold statue that’s up for grabs.

Our Movie Guy Brian Miller says choosing this year’s winners may be easier for the general public because many of the films were streamed at home amid COVID-19. As strange as this year has been, Miller adds there were some great films and performances to be celebrated.

From animated features to best director and even stellar performances, Miller says that there are some fantastic films out and it should make for a great award show.

The 93rd Academy Awards airs Sunday, April 25th from the historic Union Station in Los Angeles. ABC’s coverage starts at 6:30p.m. and the ceremonies start at 8pm on NewsChannel 9.