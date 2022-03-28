Every Oscar show has its big moments but the 94th Annual Academy Award show may have seen its biggest moment yet with the slap seen and heard around the world. Will Smith’s reaction to comedian Chris Rock’s joke through many for a loop and left audiences both at home and in the arena wondering what was going on.

The outburst overshadowed a slew of history-making moments including the first Afro-Latino Academy Award winner, a female director taking home the trophy for the second straight year in a row and a streaming film scoring big as the big picture winner.

Producer Will Parker promoted the event as an entertainment show and audiences were hooked and then left confused following Smith’s outburst.