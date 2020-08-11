Oswego City School District Talks School Reopening Plan

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement allowing students across the state to reopen has allowed districts,. including Oswego City Schools to make plans to reopen.

Dr. Dean Goewey is the Superintendent of the Oswego City School District and says that although their decisions were challenging, they have put the safety of students and staff at the top of their priority list.

Below is their five principles that they looked to in guiding all planning and school reopening plans.

Ensure safe learning and working environments for students and staff. Maximize family choice in student learning format, offering two options for instruction at the Pre-K – 6 level and one option at the Secondary (7-12) level. Ensure all students receive instruction that meets state and federal standards and have the necessary supports for success, including access to technology and connectivity; social-emotional wellness and health supports; and additional supports to meet needs of special populations. Provide training, time, support, and flexibility necessary for staff to prepare for successful reopening. Provide proactive, clear communication (with translations) to all families and staff.

To learn more about Oswego City School District’s reopening plan, visit them online at Oswego.org.