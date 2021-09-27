Oswego County Hosts Its First Family Fall Festival

The first Annual Oswego County Family Fall Festival kicks off on Friday, October 1st. The fair will provide a variety of activities including pumpkin painting, bike raffles, a horse-drawn wagon ride, and a myriad of live performances.

Harold Smith from the Oswego County Agricultural Society and social media consultant, Celecia Robbins, talk about the need for fun and free events for the entire family. Harold Smith says, “we are super excited…we haven’t had a county fair in two years due to COVID.”

Admission and parking are free to all attendees. The fair will be held on Friday, October 1st from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday, October 2nd from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Sunday, October 3rd from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

To learn more visit OswegoCountyFair.com.