(WSYR-TV) — Oswego County Restaurant Week kicks off and hopes to get residents to dine out — locally. This is the fourth year that Restaurant Week has occurred.

Katie Toomey, the GOFCC Executive Director, says around 20 restaurants will be participating this year.

“Everyone’s come to expect the event,” Toomey says.

With college students out of school and summer on the horizon, Restaurant Week aims to propel business when restaurants might typically see less.

Participating restaurants include:

Blue Moon Grill

Bistro 197

Brandon’s Pub + Grille

Cam’s Pizzeria

Canale’s Restaurant

Eastside Nutrition

GS Streamers Bar & Grill

Kristen’s Kitchen

La Parrilla On The Water

Lakeview Lanes

LD’s on the River

Mimi’s Drive In

Oswego Sub Shop

Press Box

Port City Café & Bakery

Red Sun Fire Roasting Co.

Strigo Vineyards

Southern Fare

Tatlim Bakery

Tavern on the Lock

The Mix

The Rooftop Lounge

Vona’s Restaraunt

For more information, including what’s on the menu, visit the Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce website.