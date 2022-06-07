(WSYR-TV) — Oswego County Restaurant Week kicks off and hopes to get residents to dine out — locally. This is the fourth year that Restaurant Week has occurred.
Katie Toomey, the GOFCC Executive Director, says around 20 restaurants will be participating this year.
“Everyone’s come to expect the event,” Toomey says.
With college students out of school and summer on the horizon, Restaurant Week aims to propel business when restaurants might typically see less.
Participating restaurants include:
- Blue Moon Grill
- Bistro 197
- Brandon’s Pub + Grille
- Cam’s Pizzeria
- Canale’s Restaurant
- Eastside Nutrition
- GS Streamers Bar & Grill
- Kristen’s Kitchen
- La Parrilla On The Water
- Lakeview Lanes
- LD’s on the River
- Mimi’s Drive In
- Oswego Sub Shop
- Press Box
- Port City Café & Bakery
- Red Sun Fire Roasting Co.
- Strigo Vineyards
- Southern Fare
- Tatlim Bakery
- Tavern on the Lock
- The Mix
- The Rooftop Lounge
- Vona’s Restaraunt
For more information, including what’s on the menu, visit the Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce website.