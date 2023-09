(WSYR-TV) — On the Oswego Health campus you’ll now see signs for the Lobdell Center for Mental Health & Wellness at Lakeview.

It’s to honor the generosity of the Lobdell family and their commitment to mental health and wellness.

Donor Vinny Lobdell and Senior Vice President of Communications Jamie Leszczynski joined the show Friday, along with Margaret Barclay, the Executive Director of the Oswego Health Foundation.

To learn more you can visit oswegohealth.org.