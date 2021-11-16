Oswego Health: How You Can Support Local Healthcare

For 140 years, patient-centered care has been the core of Oswego Health’s mission, and now, the nonprofit healthcare system needs your help.

The organization’s The Campaign for Oswego Health is currently underway, raising money to help continue and enhance their services for patients throughout Oswego County.

“We have been really blessed with a lot of support from our community, companies and individuals, donors, grateful patients, foundations, and we’re very excited that we’re nearing our campaign goal and are just really grateful to be able to raise the money we need to support the projects that we feel are important” says Margaret Barclay, Executive Director of the Oswego Health Foundation.

To date, The Campaign for Oswego Health has already helped fund three major projects:

A modernization of inpatient care with complete renovations to the third and fourth floors of Oswego Hospital. Many rooms are now private with comfortable areas for both patients and their family members, which will help solve issues patients often fear most during a hospital stay: infection, exhaustion, and noise.

The Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness Center. The new facility is 42,000 square feet and state-of-the-art and will help Oswego Health successfully treat patients with care that has not been readily available before in the area.

The new Center for Orthopedic Care in Fulton. Oswego Health says it is committed to providing community members with high-quality, personalized orthopedic care, and the new center features its own dedicated digital imaging equipment, allowing an orthopedic surgeon to quickly diagnose bone and joint concerns.

“Making this investment now is going to ensure we have state-of-the-art technology and what the community needs for the next 100 years” says Ed Alberts, who is chairing The Campaign for Oswego Health.

Ed’s wife Emily has a very personal reason for supporting The Campaign for Oswego Health.

“A dear friend of mine received care through Oswego Health and the kindness, just the kindness, that was shown and demonstrated and felt at a really challenging time is truly memorable and it really comes down to just being so grateful to the team at Oswego Health” she says.

Oswego Health is a nonprofit healthcare system and independent, meaning they are not owned by a large out-of-town company. That helps them provide care right at home, with local medical professionals making the decisions.

More than 1,200 people work for Oswego Health across 17 locations, making the company one of the largest employers in Oswego County. Most have donated to The Campaign for Oswego Health, showing they believe in their work and their employer.

Barclay says their financial support – and yours – is critical to their success.

“They are making an investment in the future of health care. Oswego Health is incredibly important to our community. We are a small but strong county that really does support each other in this time of need, and I think stories like Emily’s are wonderful to hear and they help us do the work that we need to do, which is to make sure that Oswego Health stays strong and independent and serves our community in the way it needs to be cared for.”

Click here if you would like to donate to The Campaign for Oswego Health or bid on an item in their online auction.

Tune in to NewsChannel 9 on Tuesday, November 16 at 7pm. Tim Fox hosts a special 30-minute special called Oswego Health: Right at Home, highlighting the services and staff of Oswego Health.