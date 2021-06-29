Oswego Herbal Store Expands Offering Smoothies and Juices

The Organic Earthling started as an online store early last year and now, the business has become a storefront in Oswego.

Owner Lindsay Gaffney says, “the concept behind the store was to offer healthy solutions to people in a way that seemed natural and fun.” The Organic Earthling carries a variety of aromatherapy products such as essential oil, smudge sticks and resins. Recently, they have opened the Zenergy Café that offers fresh and cold pressed juices along with snacks.

The Organic Earthling is located at 43 West Bridge Street in Oswego. For more information, you can visit TheOrganicEarthling.com.