Oswego Men’s & Women’s Hockey Teams Host ‘Big Teal Game’

The Oswego Lakers are once again raising awareness about ovarian cancer in honor of a special member of their community. Mary Gosek, passed away from cancer in 2017. Her husband, longtime Men’s Hockey Coach Ed Gosek, says that it was her legacy to continue to raise awareness about the disease.

“Obviously Mary started it before her passing to raise awareness and raise funds here locally, so we’re continuing it again this year,” he says. “It’s as big an event as it started and we’re happy to see it continue.”

On Friday, November 12th the Oswego Men’s Hockey team will don teal jerseys in honor of the event and they look forward to hosting fans and raising awareness as well. The Women’s hockey team will also sport the jerseys on Saturday to continue on with a weekend of events on the ice.

For Ed, seeing the community continue to rally behind a cause that was near and dear to his wife makes him very proud and grateful. “She didn’t want anyone to have to go through what she did,” he says. “It was a goal for her to raise awareness for all women and wanted to do whatever she could do help. That was her calling.”

The Oswego State Men’s Lakers Hockey team will face off against Cortland on November 12th at the newly renamed Debra F. Stanley Arena. To learn more, visit OswegoLakers.com.