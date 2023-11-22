(WSYR-TV) — Patricia Crisafulli is an Oswego-native that turned her childhood dream of becoming a writer into a reality. Now, she can call herself a New York Times bestselling author.

Patricia has made that dream a reality, which has resulted in a New York Times Bestseller and now a mystery series set in “Ohnita Harbor,” which is a fictionalized version of her hometown. Her latest novel came out in September and is called “The Secrets of Still Waters Chasm.” It is the second in the Ohnita Harbor Mystery Series, following the first book, “The Secrets of Ohnita Harbor.”

Author Patricia Crisafulli believes mysteries connect us to the big questions: good vs. evil, life and death, what we would be prepared to die for, what we value. They take us on a journey into the heart of our own lives and mysteries.

Patricia will be appearing at the River’s End Bookstore on Bridge Street in Oswego this Saturday, Nov. 25 at 3:30 p.m.

You can purchase her books on Amazon.com.