WSYR-TV) — The infamous October night in 1938 panicked millions of American radio listeners – and convinced them that a bunch of Martians had invaded earth.

The story is coming alive again as the Oswego Players present the mercury theatre’s version of “The War of the Worlds.”

Cast members William Edward White, Jim Martin, and Wayne Mosher explain what this production is all about. Jim Martin even gave us a preview with a brief performance.

you can catch the performance October 30, 2023 at 7p.m. At the Frances Marion Brown Theater at Fort Ontario in Oswego.

You can purchase tickets online by heading to OswegoPlayers.org or you can call the box office at (315) 343-5138.