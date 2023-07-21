(WSYR-TV) — The Titanic tragedy is now one of the most infamous occurrences in modern history. As a result, we have a number of stories looking at different angles of what really happened that fateful night in 1912.

The Oswego Players are presenting “The Last Lifeboat,” which explores the untold story of J. Bruce Ismay, owner of British shipping line “The White Star Line.” William Edward White, director, and actors Matthew Fleming and Jim Martin joined us to share details on the production.

The play explores the story of J. Bruce Ismay, Owner of The White Star Line, who got into one of the last lifeboat’s of the RMS Titanic and became painted as one of the most infamous villains/scapegoats of the modern age.

Most of what is believed to be true about Ismay’s actions on the Titanic is a product of stories, rumors, and here say, much of it trumped up and orchestrated by the media and carried on through the present day in folks songs, stories, and especially film representations such as James Cameron’s “Titanic.”

The play deals not only with the forces that lined up against Ismay – including William Randolph Hearst, the American media, and a US Senate investigation, but looks at Ismay’s own survivor’s guilt that made him a recluse for the last 25 years of his life, cared for by his wife Florence, who shielded him to the point of not allowing the word “Titanic” to be mentioned in their home.

The production features the talents of an ensemble cast of 12 actors playing over 35 roles.

The show is part of the Oswego Players 85th Anniversary Season.

You can catch the show tonight and tomorrow evening at the Players’ home stage, The Frances Marion Brown theatre at Fort Ontario. You can also see a matinee showing this sunday, July 23 at 2 p.m. Learn more and get tickets at oswegoplayers.org.