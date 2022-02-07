Oswego Police host second annual ‘Souper Bowl’ event

Mayor Billy Barlow in partnership with the Oswego Police Department will once again be hosting a canned soup drive, known as the ‘Souper Bowl,’ ahead of the 2022 National Football League’s Super Bowl LVI.

Residents are asked and encouraged to visit the Oswego Police Department, located at 169 West Second Street, to drop off cans of soup to be gathered and donated to Human Concerns in Oswego. While dropping off soup, residents will be able to place the soup into the team box of who they think will win this year’s big game.

The Mayor along with the Oswego Police Department came up with the idea last year and decided to continue the initiative once again because of its success. Last year, more than 400 cans of soup were donated to Human Concerns. Mayor Barlow says it’s a great community wide effort and allows people of all ages to participate and give back one can of soup at a time.

The Oswego Police ‘Souper Bowl’ canned soup drive is happening through February 13th. Participants are invited to drop off canned soup in the Oswego Police Department anytime. For additional information, contact the Oswego Police Department by calling 315-342-8203.