Oswego’s Summer Bash Brings Fun To The Port City

The City of Oswego is celebrating summer with a fun new event called Summer Bash.

“Obviously, most people know we had to cancel Harborfest earlier this year because of COVID” says Mayor Billy Barlow. “We’re attempting to replace it with a much smaller event, but a local event here with local food vendors, a local carnival and local music, and I think it’s going to be exciting with a decent sized crowd.”

Summer Bash is happening at Breitbeck Park in Oswego from 5pm to 10pm on Thursday, July 29 and Friday, July 30, and from 1pm to 10pm on Saturday, July 31.

“We have a carnival placed in Brietbeck Park on the western end of the park” adds Mayor Barlow. “We have live music all weekend long, a wine and beer garden, carnival games and food. Our new splash pad is up and running with some huge waterslides on tap for this weekend. So, it’s going to be fun, and I think people are eager to get out and we’re looking forward to it.”

Here’s the full schedule:

Thursday, July 29th

5:00pm-10:00pm – Carnival Rides, Games & Food by Ontario Amusements

5:00pm – 8:00pm – Live Butterfly Garden Display

5:00pm – 10:00pm – Wine & Beer Garden by Southern Fare

5:00pm – 7:00pm – Live music with Mike Shiel

7:30pm-10:00pm – Live music featuring Tink Bennett & Tailor Made

Friday, July 30th

5:00pm-10:00pm – Carnival Rides, Games & Food by Ontario Amusements

5:00pm – 8:00pm – Live Butterfly Garden display

5:00pm – 10:00pm – Wine & Beer Garden by Southern Fare

5:00pm – 7:00pm – Live Music by Bryan Syrell

7:30pm-10:00pm – Live music featuring The SkyCoasters

Saturday, July 31st

1:00pm – 5:00pm Carnival Rides, Games & Food by Ontario Amusements

(carnival closes for break & refuel from 5:00pm to 6:00pm)

1:00pm – 8:00pm – Live Butterfly Garden Display, Magician, Animal encounters

3:00pm – 5:00pm – Lie music with Kenna Dee

5:00pm – 10:00pm – Animal encounters, fire dancers, strolling attractions, retail vendors

5:00pm – 10:00pm – Wine & Beer Garden by Southern Fare

5:00pm – 8:00pm – Live music with Dave Hawthorne

6:00pm – 10:00pm – Carnival Rides, Games & Food by Ontario Amusements

8:00pm – 10:00pm – Live music featuring the Domicolo-Barlow Band