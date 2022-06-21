On Tuesday’s episode of Bridge Street, our “movie guy” Brian Miller talked about the new Pixar movie to hit the box office this past weekend, Lightyear. The movie is based off of popular Toy Story Character, Buzz Lightyear, though instead of being voiced by Tim Allen as Buzz was in the past, this time, Chris Evans takes the role.

Brian said the “Easter eggs” in the film made it entertaining to watch, and he rated it a B+. Pixar’s newest film is only in theaters, though it can be expected to stream on Disney+ in the near future.