(WSYR-TV) — Our Town was created by American playwright Thornton Wilder in 1938. “The life of a village against the life of the stars” is how Thornton Wilder described his heralded masterpiece Our Town.

It tells the story of the fictional American small town of Grover’s Corners between 1901 to 1913 through the everyday lives of its citizens. Our Town is a play that shares the idea that we live life without really appreciating what it has to offer.

The production of “Our Town” is an American masterpiece that continues to find audiences 85 years after its debut. Syracuse Stage is the latest to put their own spin on the classic…Our Town, opening last night and running through April 16th. Here to talk about the show is TV & Stage Veteran Jim True-Frost performing as “the Stage Manager” and Director Bob Hupp.

All evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and matinees begin at 2:00 p.m. Tickets start at $30 with discounts for students and groups and tickets can be purchased by calling 315-443-3275 or by visiting Syracuse Stage box office at 820 East Genesee St. For more information, visit https://www.syracusestage.org/