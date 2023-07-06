(WSYR-TV) — Jim Joseph was married with two kids 20 plus years ago when he realized something wasn’t quite right in his life’s path. That’s when he realized he was gay. Now he has found his way as a gay man, raising two children on his own, finding love, and running a business. He took to writing and published a book called “Out and About Dad” to share his story.

The book tells a positive story about Jim finding his way as a gay man, raising two children on his own, finding love and running his own business. His story is much like that of most single parents, but 20 years ago, it was not so easy dealing with people’s perception of homosexuality in all walks of life.

His book is now in five local Onondaga County public libraries (Central, DeWitt, East Syracuse, Minoa, White Branch).

The book is available on Amazon to purchase.