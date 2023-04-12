(WSYR-TV) — Folks across Central New York are rejoicing because of this beautiful weather we’re having this week and that means it’s a great time to get out and explore some of our state parks. Clark Reservation is hosting a number of events for the upcoming season. Here to talk with us more about is Angela Weiler, Chair of Friends of Clark Reservation. A quick fun fact about Clark Reservation is it has been around since the 20s and is considered one of New York State’s first state parks. It has been around since the 20s and is one of New York State’s first state parks. Some upcoming events include the “Earth Day” hike on April 22 starting at 2 p.m. Another event includes “I Love My Park” day which is a statewide event where people go to their local park and help get it ready for the season. These events don’t require registration but it is encouraged. On these hikes you can enjoy nature as well as learn more about plants and the environment. There are many more events being held during the summer that are coming soon. If you love nature it’s the perfect place to be.

Clark Reservation State Park is a geologic wonder of the last ice age and a botanist’s paradise. It was the site of a large waterfall formed by melting glacial ice at the end of the last Ice Age; the plunge basin at the base of the old falls is now a small lake. The park’s natural features include rugged cliffs and rocky outcrops, woodland and meadow, a wetland and a glacial plunge basin lake. The Nature Center is open seasonally from mid-May through Labor Day. Weekend guided nature walks leave from the Nature Center building, which also offers numerous exhibits. Hikers may choose from five trails, including the cliff trail, which has a ledge overlooking the water.

To learn more visit FriendsOfClarkReservation.org.