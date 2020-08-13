Outdoor Nature Play For Kids From Play2Learn Tot Time

From wet water works to outdoor nature adventures, our kid-tested summer bucket list continues with Play2Learn Tot Time.

Founder Kelly Owens Vincentini says outdoor play in nature improves a child’s physical, social, emotional and cognitive development and also provides benefits that include better self regulation, attention to detail, and a better immune system too.

If an outdoor adventure is on your summer bucket list, here are a few kid-friendly ideas to take along your next trek.

  • Nature Fossils: Children collect “nature treasures” and press them into Playdoh to make imprints or fossils. This simple activity not only teaches them about fossils but also allows the child to learn about cause and effect. Muscle strengthening plays a major role in this activity and sets them up for those hard tasks later on like zipping up a jacket or tying shoes.
  • Nature Sink or Float: Take some outdoor treasures from nature and toss them one by one into a water table or large tub of water. Kelly says to remember to make your ‘scientific predictions’ before tossing each item in. Will it sink or will it float? The activity is great for scientific discovery and rich language and vocabulary.
  • Nature Collage: Kelly says that this is a great example of “process art” which means walking your child through the process and not the finished product. Children collect treasures from nature and make a collage to hang at home or gift to someone special.

To learn about more fun ideas from Kelly and Play2Learn Tot Time, visit them online at Play2LearnTot.com. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram too.

