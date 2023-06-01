(WSYR-TV) — June is Pride Month and today marks the beginning of ceremonies and celebrations of the those who are in the LGBTQ+ community in Central New York.

Jimmy Monto is the Vice President of Development and Fundraising for CNY Pride, and is also a City of Syracuse Common Councilor for the 5th District. Jimmy gave a preview to Bridge Street about what is on the docket for the parade and the festival, and shared his story of being the first openly gay council member to serve Syracuse.

The CNY Pride Parade and Festival is Saturday, June 10, at the Inner Harbor. The parade steps off at 11 a.m. near Destiny USA. The festival follows from noon-5 p.m.

For more information, head to CNYPride.org.