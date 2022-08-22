(WSYR-TV) — It’s an increasingly important conversation to have. Overdoses are one the rise, and thanks to ACR Health, the Central New York area and beyond is shedding light on how to honor those who have passed away and educate folks who can help those currently struggling.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, ACR Health is hosting Overdose Awareness Day events featuring food, refreshments, activities, music, and guest speakers. Community resources and testing will be available in addition to Narcan training. Attendees are invited to share their stories and remember loved ones.

The events will take place in Syracuse, Utica, and Watertown starting at 2 p.m. For more information, visit ACRHealth.org/Events.