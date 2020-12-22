Own A Piece of Syracuse Forever

Keep a part of Syracuse with you forever with a piece of the Carrier Dome.
Syracuse alum and Owner of CollectibleXchange Brandon Steiner has created a marketplace for sport fans of all kind. Steiner has taken parts of the Carrier Dome roof and flooring and created one-of-a-kind pieces for Syracuse fans to enjoy. You can also find other teams and collectibles on the site too.
For more information you can visit CollectibleXchange.com.
